Family in desperate bid to fly British father home from Paphos

A Go fund me page has been set up by the family of a seriously ill British expat to raise 50 thousand pounds to fly him back to the UK for treatment. He is currently in hospital in Paphos.

Paul Elleray, 62, has lived in Cyprus since 2015, but his family are desperate to fly him back to the UK for treatment as doctors in Paphos have said that there is ‘nothing more that they can do for him.’

“Dad has a subdural haematoma. … We need to get him back to the UK. This is Dad’s worst fear, to be left as he is. He can’t communicate his wants or needs and can’t move his right side,” reads a statement from the family on the fund-raising page.

The family is using the hashtag #getpaulhome to raise awareness and the story has been picked up by the British press.

According to the BBC, Elleray, suffered a subdural haematoma on May 16, and the family is aiming to raise 50 thousand pounds to fly him back to the UK in an air ambulance,”to treat him properly and with dignity”.”

They report that Elleray’s insurance does not cover repatriation, and his EU health Card (EHIC) has expired.

He is also a grandfather of three and a former serviceman, and his daughter has also contacted a number of armed forces charities requesting help.

The family hopes to fly him back to the UK by air ambulance and Elleray’s daughter, Jodie, started the crowd-funding appeal.

She told the BBC: “We want to get Dad home where he belongs for proper treatment.”

He is unable to fly back to the UK on a commercial airline due to his condition.

Jodie said doctors say there is nothing more they can do for him, and the British high commission is unable to offer financial assistance.

“Anyone that knows our Dad, will know that he is the kindest, most loving and giving man there is. He would do anything for anybody. It is going to be very costly and I have used what little savings I had to get here and do what I have so far.

“We aren’t asking for the world, Just whatever you can give. Thank you in advance from two desperate, heartbroken daughters.”

To donate : www.gofundme.com/bnau2-get-paul-home