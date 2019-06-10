Slovak FM celebrates 30 years of bicommunal mediation

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said on Monday the status quo in Cyprus cannot continue and the only option is a reunited and sovereign Cyprus.

He was speaking after a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides at the foreign ministry in Nicosia.

Lajcak, who is on the island on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the bicommunal meetings of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties under Slovakian mediation, said the international community should not allow a solution beyond the framework of UN resolutions and UN Security Council proposals.

He also said Slovakia would continue to offer its assistance as an objective mediator in the dialogue and with its presence in Unficyp to support peace on the island.

Christodoulides said that he briefed Lajcak about the latest developments “and shared our commitment to resuming the talks as soon as possible in order to reach a solution based on a bizonal, a bicommunal federation that will reunite Cyprus so that it can remain a functioning and efficient EU member state.”

Regarding Turkey’s activities in the EEZ of Cyprus, he said that he informed his Slovak counterpart about the latest developments and shared with him “new information”.

He said that Lajcak assured him that Slovakia’s position is fully in line with the statement by the European Commission’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, and that this statement is the framework for all member states with regard to the EU’s foreign and security policy.

He added that they agreed with Lajcak, in order for negotiations to resume, Turkey must stop its illegal and provocative actions in the EEZ of Cyprus, “a flagrant violation of international and European law and the sovereign rights of the Republic”.

They also exchanged views on issues of common EU concern such as Brexit, the EU Strategic Agenda 2019-2024, and issues related to European defence.

Lajcak also said Cyprus is a country with great strategic and geopolitical importance in the Eastern Mediterranean, and regional security and stability which is strengthened by tripartite agreements with Arab countries.

He said that Slovakia is well known for its long-standing commitment to finding a peaceful solution to the Cyprus problem.

The Cyprus News Agency also reported that according to sources, Slovakia had expressed its support for Cyprus to take measures against Turkey from the EU for its illegal activities in the Cypriot EEZ.