June 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Festival comes to Phaneromeni all summer long

By Eleni Philippou
Photo: Kyriakos Xristodoulides Photography

Over the past couple of summers Nicosia’s old town has come to life during a season when the masses tend to abandon the city and head for the coast. The Faneromeni Arts Festival has entertained those staying in the capital with music, theatre and cinema performances. Now, it’s back.

Merging the old with the new, the traditional with the modern, the local with the foreign has always been a feature of the events hosted by the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation. The Faneromeni Arts Festival will continue to express this duality with evenings filled with fun starting from Thursday.

The 2019 programme features a musical journey into history, an evening full of urban dance and comedy, nights where technology meets music, with theatre, Austrian strings accompanying a Cypriot pianist and an English legend coming alive on stage. The festival features young as well as seasoned artists, imbuing the old town with vibrancy.

Every Thursday at 9pm until late September the patio of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation will offer the chance to enjoy concerts, musical-theatre performances and films beneath the starry sky of Nicosia.

 

Faneromen19 Arts Festival

Summer festival with art performances from local and foreign artists of dance, theatre, music and film. June 27-late September. Every Thursday. 9pm. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. Free

