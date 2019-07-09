Encouraging teenagers to become fearless

Sounds invigorating and uplifting, right? Well, it is. After the success of the 2018 Fearless Generation workshop for teenagers, youth mentor Leonidas Alexandrou returns this July with the latest version of the workshop and invites more young adults to take part and take action on developing themselves. In a culture that seeks betterment, it’s no secret that whatever you start young has a higher chance of sticking.
The three-day workshops, which are extending to Larnaca (July 17-19) this year as well as Nicosia (July 10-12), are designed to get teen participants on their feet thanks to a steady supply of critical thinking and problem-solving puzzles, teamwork challenges, personal projects and discussions.
Special speakers on gamification, life and work in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the importance of resilience and Emotional Intelligence, and the need to develop strong life skills in the face of digital addiction will be part of the workshops hoping to educate and open minds.
And that’s not all. An augmented reality treasure hunt is set to take place where the participants will roam around the sleek campuses of the University of Nicosia and the University of Central Lancashire-Cyprus in teams. Virtual reality challenges, one-on-one mentoring and videos of public speaking presentations form part of the agenda, all designed to achieve new levels of self-confidence, self-worth and clarity.
After all, that is the mission of youth mentor Leonidas, to empower the generations, via one-on-one mentoring and his signature Fearless workshops. He combines a background in business and personal development with a true passion for identifying, nurturing and releasing the creative potential in young people.
Born in South Africa with Cypriot roots, he brings together his birth country’s commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship with his ancestral homeland’s love of family and education.
Fearless Generation
Self-development workshops for teenagers aged 13-17 by youth mentor Leonidas Alexandrou. July 10-12, University of Nicosia. July 17-19, University of Central Lancashire-Cyprus, Larnaca. www.leonidasalexandrou.com/fearlessgeneration