Man arrested with 36 bags of cocaine in his stomach

A 22-year-old man was remanded on Friday for six days after 36 bags containing a total of 350 grammes of cocaine was found in his stomach.

The man, a third-country national, was checked by police on Friday evening after his arrival at Larnaca airport from Spain via Athens following information.

Although nothing was found in his luggage, the man was taken to the Larnaca general hospital where he underwent x-ray scans that revealed some objects in his body.

The man has so far passed 36 plastic bags containing 350 gr of cocaine, while a small number is still in his system and is expected to pass within the day, police said.