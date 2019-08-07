Man suspected of trying kill estranged wife to stand trial

The 47-year-old man suspected of trying to murder his estranged wife on July 29 will appear in court on September 25, the Limassol court decided on Wednesday. The suspect will be detained until the trial.

The man was remanded for eight days after he was arrested at Larnaca airport while trying to leave the country a day after the attack.

The 50-year-old woman was attacked and injured with a knife at her place of work in Zakaki, allegedly by her estranged husband. She was stabbed in the abdomen and the head.

The woman was taken to Limassol hospital where she underwent surgery. She is still in critical but stable condition.