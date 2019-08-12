Akinci remains ahead in latest ‘presidential’ election poll

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci remains the most likely candidate to win the next ‘presidential’ elections in the north, according to the latest survey.

Turkish Cypriot daily Kibris reported on Monday that according to the results of a survey conducted by the centre for migration, identity and rights studies (CMIRS), Akinci continues to top the polls ahead of next year’s elections with a percentage of 33 per cent, albeit slightly lower than the previous poll by the same institute. Last March Akinci received 33.7 per cent.

Former ‘prime minister’ Tufan Erhurman and leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) is running second with 16 per cent, up almost four points since last March.

Kudret Ozersay, leader of the People’s Party (HP) and ‘foreign minister’, came third with 11.4 per cent. He had been chosen by 9 per cent of respondents last March.

‘Prime minister’ Ersin Tatar is in fourth place with 10.6per cent, which is almost four points down, while the head of the Democratic Party (DP) Serdar Denktash saw his popularity increase from 5 per cent to 6.7 per cent.