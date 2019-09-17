Paphos’ China Park being inaugurated on Wednesday

The inauguration of ‘China Park’ in Paphos will take place on Wednesday with a huge cultural event as Chinese artists are flying in especially to perform.

The event will be open to the public, a municipality spokesman told the Cyprus Mail.

“A number of Chinese dancers and performers will be in Paphos for this event and there will also be a reception afterward,” he said.

The event will take place in the newly created park on Wednesday at 7 pm.

The programme includes greetings by Paphos Mayor, Phedonas Phedonos, and the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Huang Xingyuan.

The park has a ‘Chinese character’ and aims to provide an entertainment and relaxation space for the families of Chinese nationals living in the district, and also as a place for locals. It is located between Kanigos Street and Macedonia Street in the town centre.

The project cost around €100,000, half of which has been covered by the Chinese embassy in Nicosia. “The creation of the park is a tangible proof of the close cooperation that Paphos municipality and the Chinese Embassy have maintained in recent years for the benefit of all of the citizens, locals and residents alike,” said the spokesman.

He noted that an increasing number of Chinese nationals are choosing Paphos as their place of residence. More than 1,000 Paphos homes have already been sold to Chinese nationals so far, he added.

During the evening, a commemorative plaque will be unveiled and an olive tree planted as a timeless symbol of peace and friendship. An open reception with complimentary Chinese dishes will follow.

A number of roads leading to the park will be closed to traffic from 5pm, ahead of the event, the spokesman said, opening again at 9.30pm. Parking facilities are available at ‘Salaminos Parking’ and a number of nearby private parking facilities, he added.