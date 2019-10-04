It’s that time of the year again when birds leave their nest and are off to find a new seasonal home. So, BirdLife Cyprus is inviting the public to celebrate autumn bird migration on Sunday at Athalassa National Forest Park with a series of activities.

The day will include bird ringing demonstrations, bird watching and other activities. The event will kick off with the ringing demonstration at 9am where participants will get a unique chance to watch from up close various species of birds being ringed and released back to nature.

Then, a series of workshops will take place, from making an insect hotel for the park to a bird feeder workshop and a printmaking workshop. Throughout the event there will be a scavenger hunt, drawing for kids and of course, more birdwatching.

Participation is free and open for all and BirdLife Cyprus will provide all the necessary materials for the activities as well as binoculars and telescopes for the better enjoyment of our feathered friends.

“Bird migration is among the wonders of the natural world,” says BirdLife Cyprus. “From the smallest of songbirds weighing just a few grams to the most majestic of raptors soaring through the skies, birds and their epic journeys never fail to fascinate us. Now is the time when millions of birds are leaving Europe to travel towards Africa where they will spend the winter. For many of these birds, Cyprus is on the itinerary as our island is located on one of the major migration corridors connecting Europe with Africa. It is for this reason that autumn is an ideal time to go out and enjoy the feathered creatures that are making their way to warmer places.”

Join BirdLife Cyprus at the bird hide and at the tables next to the south parking area (Latsia entrance), from 9am to 12pm to spend a day in the wondrous world of birds.

Celebrating Autumn Bird Migration

Event by BirdLife Cyprus to celebrate autumn bird migration. October 6. Athalassa Park, Nicosia. 9am-12pm. Free. Tel: 22-455072