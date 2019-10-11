October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

12-year-old stopped driving buggy

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police caught a 12-year-old driving a buggy on a road in Ayia Napa on Thursday.

The boy was stopped at 12.50pm by traffic police conducting routine checks in the area.

The 39-year-old father of the driver was charged for allowing the minor to drive.

 


