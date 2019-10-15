October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

All Cypriots should unite for the good of their country

By CM Reader's View056

If Cypriots are not going to advocate for themselves, Erdogan will. All Cypriots should unite, put pettiness aside and think of what is best for their country.

Meeting once in a while for coffee and accusing each other, leaves a vacuum to be filled by Turkey.
Enough with name calling, hatred and religion. Look at the big picture and understand that any solution has to be for both communities. Unfair solution will breed more problems in the long run.

Stop with greed and realize wars have losses we cannot recover. If you can’t get your loved ones back, don’t expect to get your assets back. Think of how to make their deaths not in vain.

Ro

