October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Georgiades still plans to resign by the end of the year

By Jean Christou080
Harris Georgiades

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Tuesday he still planned to leave his post by the end of the year at a time decided by the president.

Asked after the cabinet meeting whether he would remain as minister until the 2020 budget was passed, Georgiades said: “I have decided to complete my cycle before the end of this year at a precise time when the President of the Republic decides.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, he said, the cabinet had approved a supplementary budget for 2019 which provides for additional expenditure of €332m, for intra-governmental operations that do not affect the budget balance, he said. It also includes significant additional health spending over €100m, Georgiades said.


Related posts

‘Big Brother’ not quite here yet, new survey shows

Jean Christou

Napa, Sotira and Liopetri local councils rubber-stamp merger

Jean Christou

Man arrested in connection with child pornography

Jonathan Shkurko

Tourism ministry to attend 90 international exhibitions in 2020

Staff Reporter

High levels of dust permeate the air for second day

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man arrested on suspicion of trafficking for fake marriages

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign