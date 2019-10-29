Two upcoming events encourage us to love the beauty of the old

Autumn. The ageing of the year. The season of nostalgia, when a gentle wistfulness for summer days and things long past pervades the air. It’s the perfect time to cosy up with classic films, to break out your favourite records and reread childhood books. All of which you’ll find at this weekend’s two main events, both emphasising the beauty of the old…

The first event, taking place on Saturday, is a flea market, brought to us courtesy of the Cyprus-German Cultural Association. While most of us are familiar with the concept, it’s worth explaining that a flea market isn’t actually an entomologist’s paradise. Rather, it’s an occasion for all and sundry to trade, swap and sell previously-owned goods.

“Such markets are widespread abroad, especially in Germany,” organisers clarify. “Sell your gently used items or buy someone else’s treasures for great prices: there will be books, vinyl, jewellery, clothes, used electrical appliances and many other items in very good condition; something for everyone in fact! It’s the perfect occasion to get rid of books you’ve already read and clothes you’re bored of, or snap up a few vintage pieces and useful house accessories.”

Hosted by the Home for Cooperation, the event takes place between 10am and 2pm and is – whether you’re a seller or buyer – is sure to be four hours well spent. Even the casual browser will enjoy the atmosphere and added enticements… As part of the ‘Weeks of German Language’ programme (organised by the German-speaking embassies and the Goethe-Institut Cyprus), the event promises true Teutonic aplomb in the form of “strong German beers and tasty food”, along with live music, plenty of fun and a plethora of bargains. If you’ve something to sell, this is your chance to pocket a bit of extra cash. And if you’re on the lookout for a steal, you’ll have oodles of fun browsing through the merchandise.

Our second nostalgic event, which takes place from 10am to 8pm on both Saturday and Sunday, is the Moufflon Book Fair. The 15th annual iteration – testament to the popularity of the event – the fair sees Nicosia’s favourite bookshop selling off any number of unique and unusual volumes: “Out-of-print, used, rare, first editions and signed copies of books, magazines, journals, comics, calendars, diaries and more, on subjects as wide-ranging as archaeology, architecture, art, classics, coins, craft, design, ethnography, finance, business, cooking, history, humour, language, law, literature, maps, medicine, music, natural history, new age, philosophy, recreation, religion, sociology, stamps, theatre, and travel!”

Having moved location, there’s certainly plenty of space for the hundreds of books on sale at 2 Michail Paridi Street just off Gladstonos. “It’s a very gently-restored old home with beautiful architecture, ideal for a book fair with so many old and used books,” says Ruth Keshishian, the proprietor of the Moufflon. “We’re taking over three whole rooms, and setting out everything we’ve picked up over the years – the books which arrive without us quite knowing why!”

Each of the many tables will have a designated subject, she adds, so bibliophiles aren’t forced into random rummaging. “There’s a huge table on Cyprus, a whole section on cooking, tables for architecture, law and history, and a large number of books for young readers. We’re also setting up a room for all the non-books,” Ruth continues. “The nature magazines, New Yorkers, and old literary periodicals in the Cyprus dialect along with lots of calendars, audio cassettes, vinyl, DVDs, and journals.”

Though there will be a few rare first editions (which will certainly appeal to collectors, and may well cost quite a bit), the majority of the books start at €1: “A great chance for those who don’t have a lot of money to spend, but really enjoy curling up with an old magazine or a previously undiscovered classic,” says Ruth. Surely the best way to enjoy autumn!

Flea Market

Visit the Facebook page ‘Zyprisch Deutscher Kulturverein’ or call 22 445740

Moufflon Book Fair

Visit http://www.moufflon.com.cy/ or call 22 665155