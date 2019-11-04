November 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

First Zeibekiko Festival is coming up

By Eleni Philippou00
Photo: Eleni Philippou

There’s no way, if you live in Cyprus or Greece, you haven’t seen or danced a Zeibekiko. It’s an iconic dance of the Greek culture and a must at any Cypriot wedding or party. The history of zeibekiko goes back a long way and its art requires passion, pain and an understanding of the music, the lyrics and its culture. Plenty of dance schools are keeping it alive by teaching it to old and young. Friday and Saturday will be dedicated completely to the art of the dance as the First Zeibekiko Festival takes place.

Dance Academy Cyprus is the mastermind of the event and has planned a series of seminars and performances from the island’s best. On day one, five seminars are scheduled from various teachers. The subjects covered range from tracing the theory of zeibekiko to its basic steps and how to make a turn while dancing. After the classes conclude at Dance Academy Cyprus various dance schools will perform at To Vouno Tavern and then live music from a five-member orchestra will take over the night.

The second day of the festival will put the spotlight entirely to dance schools as 20 performances are scheduled between 10.30am and 11.30pm. A full pass to all seminars is €30 and to watch the performances and enjoy the party with plenty of platters and drinks cost €20.

 

1st Zeibekiko Festival

Festival with various seminars and performances from dance schools. November 8-9. Dance Academy Cyprus and To Vouno Tavern, Nicosia. Tel: 7000-9077

 

 

