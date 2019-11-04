November 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man stopped driving five times over the limit

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police on Sunday evening arrested a man on the Limassol – Nicosia motorway who was driving while he was more than five times over the legal alcohol limit.

The 51-year-old man who was driving a car which was not registered had a reading of 114 µg, whereas the permitted level is 22µg, when tested.

Further investigations revealed he is also staying in the country illegally.

 

