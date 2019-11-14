November 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New state-of-the-art-bus station in Alambra (pics)

By Staff Reporter00

Transport Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou on Thursday inaugurated a bus station in Alambra in the Nicosia district. The new station features a digital panel with bus times, office space, a rest area for the drivers, parking space for passengers, and a cafeteria. The project cost €500,000. “Our aim should be to establish such stations in all the cities of Cyprus,” the minister said.

Minister Vassiliki Anastasiadou at the Alambra station

 

Staff Reporter

