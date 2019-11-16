November 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Body found in Nicosia dam

By Evie Andreou00

The body of a man was found floating in a reservoir in Lythrodontas in the Nicosia district at around noon on Saturday.

Authorities were alerted at around 12.20pm. According to reports the body is believed to belong to an elderly man who had been reported as missing.

Police are on site.

More later.

 

 

