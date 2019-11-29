November 29, 2019

Unaccountability is just one of ‘perks’ of civil servants

95 per cent of civil servants were graded as ‘excellent’

The apparent untouchability of government workers is one of the elements that make becoming one in Cyprus such a sought after prize.

If those with some responsibility in this incident are held to account will efficiency become the next item under scrutiny?

People supporting those who failed in their duties are perhaps the same people desperate for a place at the trough, or if already there, desperate to prevent effective oversight.

OJ

Public must see that social workers are not above the law

