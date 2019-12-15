December 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Archbishop will travel to US for medical treatment in New Year

By Jean Christou00

Archbishop Chrysostomos is to leave for the US in the New Year for medical treatment, it was revealed on Sunday.

The Church Primate, who has received treatment for cancer in the UK, in an interview with Politis said, he was currently completing a new cycle of chemotherapy and would then travel to America.

Until then, he said, in the brief extract published online from the interview carried out over a day shadowing the Archbishop, he was continuing his daily duties except on the days of his chemotherapy, he said.

Asked when he found out that he had cancer, Chrysostomos said he had it for a year and a half without opting for treatment and against the advice of his doctor because he wanted to continue his work until it was time to bow out. He said death does not scare him.

“The most certain from the moment you are born is that you will die,” he said. “Everything else in your life can happen, it may not. But death will happen. So I don’t mind.”

Asked whether his illness brought him closer to God and to humanity, he said it had, and it had made him tougher on the job.

“Before, even if someone didn’t do their job well, I didn’t mind that much. With cancer now I don’t know when I’m leaving. I can leave quickly, I can leave later. But what if I leave quickly? I don’t want to leave an Archbishop with hangovers. That’s why I’m tougher.”


Related posts

WOW BURGERS LTD (Burger King® Cyprus)

.

Turkish navy forced Israeli research vessel working off Cyprus to leave

Jean Christou

Rain and storms to gradually recede, giving rise to higher temperatures

Staff Reporter

Arson and court cases stymie bus system overhaul 

Andria Kades

House President to pay state visit to UAE

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Drones in north ‘another destabilising action by Turkey’

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign