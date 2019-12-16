December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man buried under pile of earth

By Peter Michael00

Police and firefighters launched rescue attempts to save a 55-year-old man, who was buried under a pile of earth, while he was painting a retaining wall of a building in Limassol, authorities said on Monday.

The property is owned by a private company, located on a hill, where homes are being built, authorities said.

Police, firefighters, and workers from the labour ministry have been attempting to rescue the man since 2pm.

 


