December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus, Germany discuss strengthening cooperation

By George Psyllides01

Cyprus and Germany on Wednesday discussed cooperation between the two countries and explored ways of bolstering it on bilateral and European levels.

Relations between the two countries were discussed on Wednesday afternoon during a meeting in Larnaca between Cypriot Defence Minister Savvas Angelides and his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The meeting took place at Zenon search and rescue coordination centre with the participation of delegations from the two ministries.

The two sides discussed their cooperation as part of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (Pesco) with special focus on the Network of logistic Hubs in Europe and support to Operations and Military Mobility programmes.

Angelides informed his German colleague of Turkey’s continued provocations in the area, stressing that these created instability in the region and hindered efforts to reunify the island.

Kramp-Karrenbauer expressed solidarity to Cyprus, noting the EU’s unanimous decisions to sanction Ankara.

She also highlighted Cyprus’ strategic position in the region and the role it can play in implementing the EU’s global strategy for security and stability.


