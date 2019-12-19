December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President discusses Turkey-Libya accord with Sisi

President Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi by phone to discuss the recent Turkey-Libya memorandum of understanding on maritime boundaries, according to a written statement by Government Spokesman Kyriakos Kousios.

Kousios said that during the phone conversation the Egyptian President denounced the accord saying that it had no legal standing and agreed with Anastasiades that all appropriate measures should be taken in order to stop the implementation of the clauses of an illegal agreement.

Sisi, according to the spokesman, told the President that a possible Turkish military presence in Libya would  result in the destabilisation of the region. They also agreed that the FMs of the three countries should coordinate their actions.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

