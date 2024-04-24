April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second large fire of the day breaks out in Kouklia

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo

A large fire broke out on Wednesday evening near the village of Kouklia, in the Ha Potami area of the Paphos district.

According to early reports, the fire already burned large areas of dry grass and wild vegetation. Strong winds in the area may also endanger some villas at a nearby resort.

Members of the Fire Service, the forestry department and the Game Fund were immediately rushed to the area to try to control the blaze.

The fire was the second of the day, as the one raging since 9.50am on Wednesday in the Limassol state forest, between the villages of Vasas Kellakiou and Asgata, has been brought under control.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

