Anyone one is eligible to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Just about anyone one is eligible to be nominated, but it seems only celebrities or people with a high profile are awarded the Prize, because one can only be nominated by people with a high profile/position or have won the prize in the past…

They can short list someone like Greta Thunberg, who incites people to hatred with her speeches, not that her speeches are specifically hate speeches, but like all populists, reasonable dialogue goes out the window and her supporters resort to vituperative diatribe, or even violence in some cases..

San

