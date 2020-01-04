Tranmere fight back against Watford, City and Leicester through

Paul Mullin’s late penalty clinched Tranmere an FA Cup third-round replay against Watford after the League One side fought back from 3-0 down.

Goals from Tom Dele-Bashiru, Nathaniel Chalobah and Roberto Pereyra eased Watford into a 3-0 half-time lead at Vicarage Road before Tranmere responded through Connor Jennings’ header.

Emmanuel Monthe pulled it back to 3-2 with 12 minutes left and Mullin equalised from the spot after Mason Barrett’s foul on Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Pereyra was shown a straight red card in the 89th minute for his challenge on Kieron Morris.

Veteran striker Aaron Wilbraham’s late equaliser in a lunchtime kick-off at Spotland earned Rochdale a replay in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Wilbraham, 40, a half-time substitute, converted a cross from teenager Luke Matheson after Miguel Almiron had given Steve Bruce’s side an interval lead.

In the evening kick-offs, holders Manchester City, Leicester and Bournemouth all avoided upsets, while Manchester United drew 0-0 at Wolves.

City took the lead through Alexander Zinchenko at home against Port Vale and – although they were briefly pegged back by Tom Pope’s header – Sergio Aguero made it 2-1 at the break before Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Foden added second-half goals.

Leicester won 2-1 at home against Wigan, who scored through Jamal Lowe’s second-half effort after Tom Pearce’s own goal and Harvey Barnes had put the Foxes in control.

Phillip Billing struck twice as Bournemouth dispatched Luton 4-0 – Callum Wilson and Dominic Solanke were also on target – while Wolves defender Matt Doherty’s late header was ruled out by VAR for handball at a goalless Molineux.

Premier League sides Brighton and Aston Villa both crashed out against Championship opposition.

Adam Reach’s second-half free-kick proved decisive for Sheffield Wednesday against Brighton at the Amex Stadium and Villa lost 2-1 at Fulham.

Anthony Knockaert curled Fulham into a 54th-minute lead and, after Anwar El Ghazi’s equaliser, Harry Arter fired the Londoners back in front.

Hartlepool, one of only two non-league sides left in the competition, also bowed out as Oxford hit back after going behind to Mark Kitching’s early goal to win 4-1 at the Kassam Stadium.

Emiliano Marcondes’ free-kick secured Brentford a 1-0 home win against Stoke, while Cardiff fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home against League Two side Carlisle.

Adam Idah struck a hat-trick as Norwich won 4-2 at Preston and Reading twice hit back to draw 2-2 at home against Blackpool.

Second-half goals from teenagers Will Smallbone and Jake Vokins secured Southampton a 2-0 home win against Huddersfield and Jay Rodriguez’s double eased Burnley to a 4-2 home win against Peterborough.

Sean Goss’ second-half equaliser secured Shrewsbury a replay in a 1-1 draw at Bristol City, who had been given an interval lead by Famara Diedhiou.

Tom Eaves headed a stoppage-time winner to complete his hat-trick as Hull won 3-2 at 10-man Rotherham and Jeremie Bela’s last-minute winner sent 10-man Birmingham through in a 2-1 home win against Blackburn.

Blackburn levelled through Adam Armstrong’s penalty after Dan Crowley had given Birmingham an early lead.

Armstrong’s spot-kick was awarded after Ivan Sunjic was sent off for bringing down Blackburn’s Sam Gallagher, less than two minutes after stepping off the bench, but Bela clinched it for Birmingham in the 90th minute.

Matt Smith, Connor Mahoney (penalty) and Tom Bradshaw were all on target for Millwall in a 3-0 home win against Newport.

Portsmouth won 2-1 at Fleetwood with James Bolton and John Marquis scoring for the visitors before Conor McAleny’s late consolation for the hosts.



