January 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ship runs aground in rough seas

By Evie Andreou00

A Tanzania-flagged cargo vessel that was anchored outside the port of Famagusta in the north has run aground due to the adverse weather conditions, it was reported on Friday.

According to Turkish Cypriot media the vessel, with six crew members on board, had run aground due to the rough seas caused by extreme weather conditions.

 

 

 


