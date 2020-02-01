Global efforts needed to curb the Novel Coronavirus

By Chinese Ambassador Huang Xingyuan

RECENTLY an outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus occurred in China. As of midnight on January 30, a total of 9,692 confirmed cases and 15,238 suspected cases throughout the country have been reported to China’s National Health Commission. A total of 124 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital. Confirmed cases have also been found in countries and regions outside China.

On January 31, WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of novel coronavirus. Here I quote Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, that “the main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries” and “the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, and which are ill-prepared to deal with it.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made epidemic prevention and control the top priority of the country at the moment, stressing that Chinese people’s health and safety is more important than anything else. On January 25, the first day of the Chinese New Year, the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee held a special meeting to review and revise plans for epidemic prevention and control. Entrusted by President Xi, Premier Li Keqiang of China’s State Council went to the city of Wuhan three days into the Chinese New Year to inspect and guide work on epidemic prevention and control.

In addition to Wuhan, a number of cities across China have adopted strict restraining measures, such as immigration control, to minimise the risk of spreading cases internationally. Again, I quote the words of the WHO Director-General that “We would have seen many more cases outside China by now – and probably deaths – if it were not for the government’s efforts, and the progress they have made to protect their own people and the people of the world.”

I am very grateful and touched by the many phone calls from the people of Cyprus and the local Chinese community, expressing their prayers for the Chinese people and readiness to offer money donations and medical supplies, and that they will always stand by China and fully support China’s unremitting efforts in controlling the epidemic.

We thank everyone for their kindness and generosity particularly at this time of need and welcome further donations, especially of disposable medical protective clothing and protective masks, eye masks, etc. For further details, please contact China Red Cross at 0086-18611890706, 17600116298, 13810746977.

Currently, prevention and control of the epidemic is progressing in a comprehensive way and the relevant efforts are being constantly stepped up. Meanwhile, the epidemic keeps spreading, with an upward trend in certain areas of China, which further complicates the matter.

The Chinese government is further strengthening prevention and control in the city of Wuhan and Hubei Province, curbing the spread throughout the country, speeding up vaccine development and putting the medication with approved effects into clinical use.

Moreover, China will continue to strengthen cooperation with WHO and other international partners in an open, transparent and highly responsible manner in order to jointly safeguard global health security. We have the confidence and capability to control and eventually overcome the epidemic.

Recently, I also noticed a puzzling and irritating phenomenon. Some media and forces in the United States and some western countries have started to use the epidemic as an excuse to discredit China. Under normal circumstances, when a country responds to an epidemic, the international community should lend a helping hand. However, China’s proactive response to the epidemic is being blamed and attacked for no reason. I cannot help but conclude that some forces in the West do not care at all for the well-being of the Chinese people. Instead, they spare no efforts in playing up “double standards” in order to slander and contain China.

The ongoing epidemic belongs to force majeure and involves the health of all human beings. We do not want to see anyone trying to make a profit out of the epidemic either by making up and spreading rumours, or taking actions that lack common sense and basic moral values. We look forward to the good will and empathy of all countries, and hope that Cyprus will continue to evaluate the epidemic objectively, calmly and rationally, and avoid being misled by false reports from some Western media.



