February 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia’s Omirou Avenue could open next month ‘or sooner’

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Omirou Avenue to the left

Works at Omirou Avenue will soon be finished and the road will be opened to traffic, the Nicosia municipality confirmed on Tuesday.

“Works continue apace and we hope to finish soon,” municipality spokesman Makis Nicolaides said. “Maybe in March or maybe even earlier. As soon as we know a date, we will issue an announcement.”

The road and the footpaths are expected to be paved in the coming days, while the underground parking place is also close to being finished.

The revamped project will add an extra 150 parking places, eight disabled parking spots and elevators.

The project also includes widening Omirou Avenue and the construction of new pavements, lighting and signage.

Construction started in May 2018. During the execution of the works, the avenue has been closed for vehicles from Solomou Square to Eleftheria Square.

The project is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund under the Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Development Programme 2014-2020, the state budget and the municipality of Nicosia.


Related posts

Police chief calls for EU solidarity in stemming irregular migration

Jean Christou

Cancer deaths in Cyprus low in comparison to EU averages  

Annette Chrysostomou

Senior US energy official due in Cyprus on Tuesday 

Jean Christou

Items worth €1,500 stolen in Pyla burglary

Annette Chrysostomou

Open call for short films

Eleni Philippou

Government makes second attempt to reform civil service

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign