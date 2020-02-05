February 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Smoked sausage brand withdrawn due to salmonella risk

By Gina Agapiou00

The health ministry on Wednesday called for the withdrawal of a specific brand of smoked sausages after the state’s health services found they contained bacteria that causes salmonella.

States’ laboratory tests found bacteria that cause salmonella infection in the product sold under the name Agroikia traditional sausages from Agros – smoked and marinated in wine with the lot number is L191210 which expires on December 20, 2020.

It is sold sealed in airtight plastic by the P&I delicatessen Ltd company.

The state’s health services informed the production company to immediately withdraw the specific lot number of the product from the Cypriot market.

Buyers who already purchased it are asked not to consume it and return it to the shop where it was purchased.


