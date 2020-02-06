February 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Best paper award for UCy professors

By Press Release023
Ioannis Krikidis

Two faculty members of the University of Cyprus have won the 2019 Best Paper Award of the international journal IEEE Signal Processing Letters for their paper titled “Fairness for Non-Orthogonal Multiple Access in 5G Systems”.

The authors of the awarded paper, assistant professor Stelios Timotheou and associate professor Ioannis Krikidis are faculty members of the department of electrical and computer engineering of the University of Cyprus, and also faculty members of the Kios Research and Innovation Centre of Excellence and the Irida Research Centre for Communication Technologies, respectively. The research presented in the paper was partially funded by the Research and Innovation Foundation of Cyprus.

Information on the award can be found here:

https://signalprocessingsociety.org/get-involved/award-recipients

The paper can be viewed here: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7069272

 


Related posts

Thousands of students boycott classes over exam change

Gina Agapiou

ISOP raises funds for Cyprus Samaritans

Press Release

Starting a new life: going to uni can be daunting

Nick Theodoulou

Pascal School Larnaca creates its own space centre

Press Release

High school students to abstain from school in exam protest

Staff Reporter

Teachers who do not speak English, French or German ‘unfairly treated’

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign