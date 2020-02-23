February 23, 2020

Animal Party condemns shooting and killing of pet pig

By Staff Reporter
The Animal Party on Sunday condemned the shooting of a pet pig in the Lefkara area calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

The animal was found dead by the person who was taking care of it.

According to the party, during the past six months, the pig was able to enjoy the nature in the area “until today, which was the last day that the pig saw the light of day because some people just decided to take its life without any reason.”

The party said the case was being investigated by the Lefkara police. It also refuted claims that it may have been perceived by some as a wild boar, arguing that it was clear the animal was a pig.

According to the party, hunting is strictly forbidden in the area the animal was found, which is also very close to a National Guard army camp.

“We hope that the perpetrators of this heinous and barbaric act are found and suffer the legal consequences,” the party said in a written statement.



