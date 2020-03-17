Coronavirus: Bases say align with measures introduced by Nicosia

The British Bases say they have aligned with the measures introduced by the Republic of Cyprus to counter the spread of coronavirus, with Administrator of the Bases Major General Rob Thomson saying the two are “in step.”

Major General Thomson met with Cyprus foreign and health ministry officials on Tuesday morning and had productive discussions relating to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“We shared our perspectives on the threat presented by coronavirus and how we are responding. We agreed that we are ‘in step’” he said.

They also discussed the measures imposed on the Bases and in the Republic to best protect residents.

“We are keeping all measures under constant review. We have committed to continuous dialogue, cooperation and coordination to ensure coherence of effort and consistency of approach in dealing with this situation,” Major General Thomson concluded.

“The safety of our people is our top priority. We have aligned with the measures introduced by the Republic including on social distancing and prohibiting public gatherings, the closure of shops, gyms, cinemas and restaurants; cancelling all non-operational activity and exercises, visits and sporting events,” the Bases spokesperson added.

It was also noted that all Ministry of Defence schools in Cyprus will close at the end of the school day on Wednesday, until Monday April 20.

“We have also banned all but the most essential operational and family travel into RAF Akrotiri. All arrivals are medically screened on arrival and undergo a compulsory 14 day isolation period. All of our people displaying symptoms are being tested. Our aim is to look after our people, whether in uniform or not,” the spokesperson concluded.





