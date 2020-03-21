March 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: nine new confirmed cases, one a nurse from Paphos hospital

By Peter Michael0374
The Ministry of Health

Another nine cases of coronavirus were confirmed by the healthcare officials on Saturday.

The total number of cases is now at 84 in the government-controlled areas.

From the latest cases, three were individuals who came in contact with a confirmed case, one nurse from Paphos general, four who had returned from the UK, Spain, and Poland, and one person working for an airline.

According to the ministry, 13 people are being treated at Famagusta General, three are in serious but stable condition at Limassol General, and another individual is at Nicosia General for treatment.

Another three people were released and are in recovery, the ministry said.



Related posts

Coronavirus: broad compliance with measures, police say

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Two ATMs in Limassol blown out with explosives, thousands stolen

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Cyprus will send prescription meds to Cypriots stuck abroad if needed

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: TC students complain about terrible conditions at quarantine facility

Jonathan Shkurko

Funeral Saturday for wife of president’s undersecretary

Peter Michael

News podcast: The latest updates on the coronavirus situation in Cyprus

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign