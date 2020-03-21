March 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two ATMs in Limassol blown out with explosives, thousands stolen

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Photo: CNA

Two ATMs in the Limassol area were blown out in the early hours of Saturday in separate incidents, according to police.

The first incident took place at 4am in Parekklisia, when an explosive device blew up a EuroNet ATM with the perpetrators managing to steal an unknown amount of money.

The second one took place around the same time in Potamos Yermasoyia. This time the target was a Bank of Cyprus and the amount stolen amounted to €37,000.

According to police information, the incident that took place at 4am concerns a method of theft used extensively in Greece.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Cyprus will send prescription meds to Cypriots stuck abroad if needed

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: TC students complain about terrible conditions at quarantine facility

Jonathan Shkurko

Funeral Saturday for wife of president’s undersecretary

Peter Michael

News podcast: The latest updates on the coronavirus situation in Cyprus

Rosie Charalambous

Cruise ships docks in Limassol for refueling

Peter Michael

Farmer says Turkish soldiers stole his vehicle from buffer zone

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign