Tuesday, March 24: Coronavirus global update

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, with more than 380,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country.

As of 07.00 this morning more than 381,700 people have been infected across the world and over 16.550 have died but at the same time 102,429 people have recovered.

07.07 China’s Hubei province to remove travel bans starting March 25

The Health Commission for China’s Hubei province said on Tuesday it will remove all travel restrictions in and out of the province on March 25, with the exception of the city of Wuhan, the provincial capital and the epicentre of the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Travel restrictions for leaving Wuhan will be lifted on April 8, and people will be able to leave on the basis of using a health code, the commission said.

06.23 IMF says Mideast, Central Asia countries asking for coronavirus support

The International Monetary Fund said it has been approached by a dozen countries in the Middle East and Central Asia who have asked for financial support in dealing with the coronavirus impact on their economies.

The challenge would be especially daunting for fragile and conflict-torn states such as Iraq, Sudan and Yemen, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour, wrote in an online IMF blog.

05.32 Thailand reports 106 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths

Thailand has recorded 106 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, a health official said on Tuesday.

The country now has 827 cases and 4 fatalities since the outbreak began.

04.44 Macau announces new restrictions on HK, China visitors

Macau’s leader Ho Iat Seng said on Tuesday that visitors from the Chinese mainland, neighbouring Hong Kong and Taiwan who have travelled overseas in the past 14 days will be banned from entering the world’s biggest gambling hub.

Visitors from greater China account for more than 90% of overall tourists to Macau. Those who have not travelled abroad in the past two weeks will still be subject to 14 days of quarantine, Ho said.

04.40 NZ announces mortgage holiday, business finance support to cushion virus impact

New Zealand said on Tuesday that retail banks will offer a six-month principal and interest payment holiday for mortgage holders and small business customers whose incomes have been affected by the economic disruption from COVID-19.

The government and the banks will also implement a NZ$6.25 billion ($3.62 billion) business finance guarantee scheme for small and medium-sized businesses, to protect jobs and support the economy through this unprecedented time, Finance Minister Grant Robertson told a news conference.

04.16 Philippines reports 39 new coronavirus cases

The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 39 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 501.

The number of patients who have died from the virus is 33. There were 19 people who have recovered from the infection, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters.

03.52 Beijing tightens quarantine rules for travellers from overseas -official media

Beijing’s city government is further strengthening quarantine rules for individuals who arrive in China from overseas, as the Chinese capital seeks to minimise coronavirus-related risks, Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday.

The paper, the official publication of the city’s Communist Party organisation, said all people entering the Chinese capital will be subject to centralised quarantine and testing for the coronavirus.

03.21 S.Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases, total 9,037 -Yonhap



South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its total infections to 9,037, the Yonhap news agency said, citing health authorities.

03.20 Mexico reports 367 coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths

Mexico had 367 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country on Monday, up from 316 the day before, deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said, with a total of four deaths.

Previously the country had reported two deaths.

03.08 Thailand reports second death

Thailand reported its second coronavirus death on Tuesday, a heath ministry official said.

The country has confirmed 721 cases of infections.

00.50 Japan in talks with IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics by 1 year – Sankei

Japan’s government is negotiating with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games by a maximum one year, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks over the phone with IOC President Thomas Bach later on Tuesday, the paper said, citing a senior Japanese government official.

00.47 U.S. clinical trials of possible coronavirus treatments to start in NY today

Trump on Monday said a clinical trial for possible treatment of the deadly coronavirus will begin in New York soon, reiterating his belief that a combination of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin could beat back the global pandemic.

“Clinical trials in New York will begin on existing drugs that may prove effective against the virus,” Trump said. “We have 10,000 units going and it will be distributed tomorrow.”

00.30 Trump says won’t allow long-lasting damage to economy from virus

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will not allow the coronavirus to do long-lasting damage to the U.S. economy and that he would consider how to move forward after a 15-day shutdown ends next week.

“America will again and soon be open for business,” Trump told a news conference at the White House. He added: “We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem.”

00.13 As Brazil shuts down, one ‘essential’ gun manufacturer will continue operating

Brazil gunmaker Taurus SA will continue its manufacturing operations after the government decided that its functions are “essential,” the company said on Monday.

Taurus added it will adopt measures to ensure that its workers are not exposed to the coronavirus outbreak.





