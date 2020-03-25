March 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Isolated showers, dust build-up by weekend

By Jean Christou00
File Photo: Kitas Weather

Some dust build-up is expected to manifest in the atmosphere by Friday, the met service said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy from afternoon with some isolated rain or storms mainly inland and in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to about 23C inland, around 21C on the coast and around 16C degrees on the highest mountains, dropping to 10C or under overnight.

On Thursday, there might be some isolated light showers, which will appear on and off into Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will not change significantly on Thursday and will remain slightly above average but will drop by Saturday to slightly below average.



