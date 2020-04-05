Father of missing man makes public plea for help

The father of 28-year-old Demetris Antoniou from Paphos who has been missing since March 15, made a plea to anyone who may have any new information on his son to contact him directly, saying he believed he is injured and helpless somewhere.

The search for Antoniou resumed on Sunday morning with volunteers focusing on the areas of Aphrodite’s Baths towards Akamas and Fontana Amoroza.

Police have been searching for Antoniou since the day his disappearance was reported in the area of Kili and the wider Paphos area.

Demetris’ father, Kyriacos, made a plea through social media to anyone who may have any information to help locate his son.

“We are certain, I, the family and his friends, that Demetris is alive and is somewhere injured,” he said in a Facebook post.

He urged anyone who can help with information or would like to participate in the search for Demetris to call him at 99 259858.

He said that the more people join in, the larger the area that can be searched.

Police, the civil defence, professional divers, hunters in the Paphos area, friends and family are all taking part in the search with the help of a police helicopter and police dogs.

Antoniou has been missing since March 15 but was last seen on March 26. His car was found in the village of Polis Chrysochous on March 24.

He had been in self-isolation at his holiday home in Lysos after returning from Bulgaria.

On March 25, search crews found some items of clothing believed to belong to Antoniou near the sea area of Kakoskali.

Police said he was seen in the area of Kili on March 26, where a man reportedly saw Antoniou and spoke to him but did not realise it was him at the time. Some three hours later, he called police. Officers went to the area but could not find the missing man.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Paphos CID on 26-806021, the hotline 1460 or any police station.





