April 6, 2020

China gifts 5,000 masks to Paphos

Five thousand free masks donated to Paphos by the Chinese Embassy are already being handed out to residents, according to an announcement by Paphos municipality.

“The masks sent to the local authority are already being distributed to citizens that are undergoing coronavirus testing at the former governor’s house in Paphos. The rest will be used to meet the needs of Paphos hospital, as well as others,” the announcement said.

The Chinese Embassy in Nicosia expressed its “practical solidarity and sincere feelings of friendship with Paphos and its residents” when it donated the masks.

The municipality has already expressed its gratitude to the Embassy of China and to ambassador Huang Xingyuan for the gesture.

“It reflects and expresses the mutual friendship and cooperation that the municipality of Paphos and Embassy of the People’s Republic of China at all levels for the benefit of citizens.”

An increasing number of Chinese nationals are choosing Paphos as their place of residence.

More than 1,000 Paphos homes have been sold to Chinese nationals so far.

In addition, China Park, a facility with a Chinese character that provide an entertainment and relaxation space for the families of Chinese nationals living in the district, and also as a place for locals, was inaugurated in the town last year.



