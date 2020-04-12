April 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cyprus preparing national research strategy

By Andria Kades079

Cyprus is preparing a national strategy on utilising research and development to tackle the covid-19 pandemic, Deputy Minister for Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos said according to a n announcement published on Sunday.

His comments were made after a teleconference between EU research ministers which took place earlier this week. Kokkinos said the strategy would be announced in the next few days.

“The aim is to tackle all aspects of the pandemic, including ethical and cultural matters as well as means for social adjustment.”

During the teleconference, ministers exchanged views and practices on utilising scientific research and innovative solutions on how to deal with immediate, medium and long term consequences of the crisis.

These included support for health systems, finding a vaccine, boosting the role of scientists in every country as government advisors as well as maintaining the health and quality of life of citizens.

All ministers agreed that it was crucial the European Research Area be adequately equipped so it can deal with any future crises in an effective and efficient matter.

The teleconference, which took place under the initiative of Croatian Minister of Science and Education Blazenka Divjak, saw all ministers unanimously support a unified action plan which could be speedily implemented on a European level. This includes the creation of a shared data and information mechanism between members states, EU clinical trials and an information platform on EU and national funding in relation to the pandemic.



