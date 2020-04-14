April 14, 2020

Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra to honour Tchaikovsky in streamed concert

By Eleni Philippou00

The Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra will present a live-recorded music biographic documentary on Wednesday about one of the greatest composers of all times – Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The concert took place at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre on December 20, with research, texts and music editing by Vicky Stylianou. Tchaikovsky’s life and musical endeavours will be streamed to living rooms worldwide through the orchestra’s Facebook page.

With simultaneous narration by Petros Giorkatzis and under the baton of Yiorgos Kountouris, the audience will be guided through the artistic evolution and the passionate and dramatic life of the composer, who found shelter and ways of expression through his incomparably beautiful music.

During the original concert, slides of the composer’s life were projected behind the orchestra and they will again be shown during the upcoming streaming. As such, the orchestra won’t be seen but will be heard. Tune in at 7pm on www.facebook.com/CyprusYouthSymphonyOrchestra/ to watch it.

After this streaming, the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra will continue with weekly virtual shows every Wednesday at 7pm, giving new life to past performances. With concerts from 2013 up until today, the next one to be streamed is a recital by pianist Manolis Neofytou who played the hardest piece ever written for the piano – Concerto for piano no. 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, to be streamed on Wednesday 22.

 

Tchaikovsky’s Life and Music

A music-biography documentary concert by the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra. April 15. Streamed on www.facebook.com/CyprusYouthSymphonyOrchestra at 7pm

 



