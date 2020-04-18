April 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
A minute with

A minute with Philipos Christodoulou Taekwondo instructor

By CM Guest Columnist01

Where do you live?
-Nicosia, Cyprus

What did you have for breakfast?
Pork Chop

Describe your perfect day
Get up, Shower, Read a spiritual book, work on my side business, go to Taekwon-Do, finish, enjoy outing with friends

Best book ever read?
Bhagavad Gita

Best childhood memory?
Building a treehouse

What is always in your fridge?
Beer

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
Blinding Lights

What’s your spirit animal?
Lion

What are you most proud of?
My Taekwon-Do students success

What movie scene has really stayed with you?
White Chicks, when Terry Crews was singing the girly pop song

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
Marcus Aurelius

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
Anywhere in the past just to remind myself that life is better now

What is your greatest fear?
Locked in a cage with lions, bears, snakes etc..

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
“It is all working out well”

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone
Unconscious toxic behaviours

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
Tell someone I love them



