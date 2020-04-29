April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Maradona asks for Hand of God to end pandemic

By Reuters News Service00
The Argentine Football Association voted to suspend relegation for two seasons on Tuesday, saving the Maradona-coached Gimnasia club, who are currently bottom of the league, from going down

A decision to restructure Argentine football that will save Diego Maradona’s club from relegation was dubbed another Hand of God moment this week, but the former striker said the divine intervention he wished for was to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Argentine Football Association voted to suspend relegation for two seasons on Tuesday, saving the Maradona-coached Gimnasia club, who are currently bottom of the league, from going down.

“This happened to us today and many people are calling it a new Hand of God,” said Maradona, who dubbed his notorious hand-assisted goal against England in the 1986 World Cup as the Hand of God.

“But today I am asking for that hand to do away with the pandemic so people can get back to living their lives, with health and happiness,” he added.

Maradona said he disagreed with the decision to suspend relegation for two years but called the favourable ruling “a prize.”

Argentina has so far recorded 4,127 cases of COVID-19, with 214 fatalities.



Related posts

Sports must first resume safely at lower levels, WHO expert says

Reuters News Service

French League facing tough choices after season abandoned

Reuters News Service

New research says football players at risk of coronavirus spread to lungs

Reuters News Service

French football season will not resume

Press Association

Japan would ‘scrap’ Olympics if not held next year

Reuters News Service

UEFA gives leagues May 25 deadline for restart plans

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign