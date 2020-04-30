April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Ministry of health says who should wear masks

By Nick Theodoulou00
Photo: Martina Orsini

The health ministry on Thursday issued new guidelines for single-use masks, clarifying that for some workers they are required and for those in the general population only recommended.

Masks are now required for those working in: public transport, direct retail services (eg supermarkets), indoor areas in both the private and public sector where workers come into contact with the public.

For the general population masks are recommended but not compulsory. This applies to mainly indoor areas with other people, such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks.

Wearing a mask is a complementary measure and does not replace the other steps people must take to prevent the spread of the virus, the health ministry emphasised.

The ministry will initially donate some masks to those working in the sectors mentioned above, both private and public.

As for the correct use of the masks, the ministry said that it must cover the face from the tip of the nose to the chin, people must wash their hands before applying or taking off the mask, take the mask off from the back, not touching the front section and dispose of the mask in a bin.

The guidelines mentioned apply to single use masks.



