Thursday, April 30: Coronavirus global update

Thursday, 6.10: More than 3,220,346 people have been infected across the world and over 228,236 have died but at the same time 1,000,356 people have recovered.

THE PANDEMIC IN NUMBERS

COUNTRY INFECTED CASES DEATHS DUE TO VIRUS CYPRUS 843 15 USA 1,064,572 61,669 SPAIN 236,899 24,275 ITALY 203,591 27,682 FRANCE 166,420 24,087 UNITED KINGDOM 165,221 26097 GERMANY 161,539 6,467

7.16 Germany reports 1,478 new coronavirus cases, 173 more deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 1,478 to 159,119, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

According to the tally, 6,288 people have died of the disease, a rise of 173 compared to Wednesday.

5.04 China cancels annual Boao forum due to coronavirus

China has cancelled the 2020 Boao Forum for Asia, which Beijing is trying to promote as the region’s answer to Davos, due to the coronavirus epidemic, the official China News agency reported on Thursday.

The annual conference, initially scheduled for March 24-27, was postponed in early March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which first emerged late last year in China.

5.03 IMF approves $650 mln in emergency pandemic aid for Dominican Republic

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its executive board had approved $650 million in emergency financial assistance to help the Dominican Republic respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency assistance will help the Caribbean nation meet urgent balance of payments needs and support essential health expenditure to combat the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus and mitigate its economic damage, the IMF said.

4.23 S.Korea reports no new domestic coronavirus cases, first time since Feb peak

South Korea reported on Thursday no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since its Feb. 29 peak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

KCDC reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247.

4.19 Yemen reports first two deaths from coronavirus

Yemen has reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus, its health minister told Yemen TV late on Wednesday.

Yemeni authorities also reported multiple coronavirus infections, five, for the first time on Wednesday, after the United Nations said it feared the disease could be spreading undetected in a country where millions face famine and lack medical care.

3.28 China reports 4 new coronavirus cases vs 22 a day earlier

China reported four new coronavirus cases for April 29, down from 22 a day earlier, data from the country’s health authority showed.

All of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission said. It also reported 33 new asymptomatic cases over the day, up from 26 a day earlier.

3.22 Mexico coronavirus infections rise to 17,799 cases and 1,732 deaths

Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 1,047 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 163 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 17,799 cases and 1,732 deaths.

The figures were published on the ministry’s website.

3.15 Trump says China wants him to lose re-election race

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believes China’s handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing “will do anything they can” to make him lose his re-election bid.

In an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office, Trump said he was looking at different options in terms of consequences for China for the virus. “I can do a lot,” he said.

3.01 Panama coronavirus cases climb to 6,378, deaths reach 178

Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 6,378 on Wednesday, a rise of 178 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by two to 178, the health ministry said.

Director of Epidemiology Lourdes Moreno gave the Central American country’s latest data at a news conference.

2.32 Qatar to reduce employees at workplaces in govt, private sectors

Qatar’s cabinet has decided to extend several measures to stem the spread of coronavirus including the reduction of employees at workplaces in the government and private sectors, state news agency QNA said on Thursday.

The cabinet decided to reduce the number of workers transported by buses to half of the current capacity.

What happened on Wednesday, April 28

EUROPE

Britain’s death toll is probably above 27,241, making it one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, the opposition Labour Party leader said.

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 427 to 24,087, while hospitalizations and people in ICU units continued to decline.

Spain recorded 325 deaths overnight, against 301 the previous day, but health officials said the epidemic was evolving favourably ahead of a gradual easing of its lockdown next week.

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 323 on Wednesday, against 382 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections stood at 2,086, broadly stable from 2,091.

Big insurers face fresh coronavirus claim threat from the UK hospitality sector.

Italy’s crime rate slumped 66.6% in March, thanks to a government lockdown introduced to halt the coronavirus, the interior ministry said.

The coronavirus pandemic will plunge Germany’s economy into its deepest recession since World War Two, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.

Russia’s confirmed cases neared 100,000 on Wednesday after 5,841 new cases were registered overnight along with a record daily rise in the death toll.

The total confirmed cases in Sweden topped 20,000 on Wednesday.

Polish hotels and shopping malls will reopen on May 4 and pre-schools can open on May 6.

AMERICAS

More than 1.01 million people have been infected in the United States and 58,605 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he is keeping some $259 billion worth of coronavirus aid capital in reserve for new or expanded Federal Reserve lending programs, but is not considering further aid to airlines at the moment.

U.S. President Donald Trump greeted as good news reports that a Gilead Sciences Inc experimental antiviral drug might help fight the coronavirus, and infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said data shows it appears to help patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis prepared to unveil his plan for easing restrictions on businesses in his state, as data showed the U.S. economy contracted 4.8% in the first quarter.

The U.S. Navy said it would carry out a broader review into the spread of the coronavirus aboard an aircraft carrier, a move likely to delay a decision on the future of the ship’s fired captain.

U.S. consumer advocates are urging Congress to resist growing demands by companies for protections from coronavirus-related lawsuits as states start to ease pandemic restrictions and businesses begin to reopen.

Stress tests conducted by Brazil’s central bank show in the COVID pandemic worst case scenario Brazilian banks would need around 70 billion reais ($13 billion) in additional capital to face higher provisions for losses, according to a Financial Stability report.

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

The Japanese government is planning to extend the state of emergency over the new coronavirus pandemic by about one month for the entire country, the Nikkei business daily reported.

China said its parliament will open a key annual session on May 22, signalling that Beijing sees the country returning to normal.

Mainland China reported 22 new cases for April 28, against 6 a day earlier, bringing total infections to 82,858.

The Serum Institute of India said it plans this year to produce up to 60 million doses of a potential vaccine against the new coronavirus that is under clinical trial in Britain.

Japan’s prime minister said the Tokyo Olympics could not take place next year unless the pandemic is contained, as the city governor requested an extension of Japan’s state of emergency.

Indonesia confirmed 260 new infections on Wednesday, taking its total to 9,771, while deaths rose by 11 to 784.

The Philippines’ tally of confirmed cases rose to more than 8,000.

Australia’s prime minister said bans on international travel and large gatherings would continue even as the government eases lockdowns and moves towards a “COVID-safe” economy and society.

Azerbaijan will keep borders closed until May 31.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

COVID-19 death toll in Turkey has risen by 89 in the last 24 hours to 3,081, Health Ministry data showed.

Nigeria will ease new coronavirus lockdowns in three key states over a six-week period from May 4.

Yemeni authorities reported multiple coronavirus infections for the first time, after the United Nations said it feared the disease could be spreading undetected in a country where millions are already facing famine.

Turkey extended the closure of schools until the end of May

Iran’s death toll rose by 80 in the past 24 hours to 5,957.

Sudan has postponed a key economic conference meant to formulate subsidy reforms demanded by foreign donors until after the coronavirus pandemic.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

The Federal Reserve, which has pumped trillions in emergency funding into U.S. financial markets, is expected on Wednesday to reiterate its promise to do whatever it takes to support the world’s largest economy.

Eurozone economic sentiment suffered its steepest ever decline in April as lockdowns halted much economic activity.

Germany slashed its economic growth forecast for this year, predicting the pandemic would plunge Europe’s largest economy into its deepest recession since World War Two.

China will roll out measures including tax, credit and foreign trade policies to support economic development in Hubei province.





