May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Ministry of health underlines measures to be taken as people go back to work

By Andria Kades00
Measures on how to ensure health and safety were issued by the ministry of health on Sunday, as the first steps to ease the lockdown are set to come into force on Monday.

Where courts are concerned, any employees whether administrative or legal that have flu-like symptoms are to self-isolate at home. If they begin to display symptoms while at work, they must go to a specially designated room and leave the court as soon as possible.

Use of online work and work from home is encouraged, as well as rotating shifts with a small number of people inside a courtroom.

It is advised that after every court session, a 10-15 minute break takes place where the windows are left open so as to ensure the room is sufficiently aired. The measures outline everyone inside a courtroom is kept at a two metre distance from each other and there should also be a limited number of people using the restroom facilities at the same time.

Staff are advised to not share any stationery, bring food from home and avoid gathering together during breaks.

Where dentists are concerned, anyone that enters a dental centre must wear a mask, including all staff. There must also be active screening where people entering the dental office are asked questions regarding any possible symptoms.

The number of assistants to the dentist must be kept at a minimum.

Where possible, advice should be given over the phone so as to avoid unnecessary entry to premises.

In retail and construction, there should be one person per eight square metres where customer service is concerned. In premises such as private companies such as law offices or accountants, this is not mandatory but all people must have at least two metres distance between them.

Meanwhile the Cyprus Medical Association stressed the importance of hand washing, keeping a distance and wearing masks.

All guidelines for all different workspaces are posted on https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/

 



