May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Virologist says students’ return to school does not raise concerns

By Jonathan Shkurko079

The return of students to school does not raise any concerns, professor of microbiology and molecular virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, Petros Karayiannis said.

Karayiannis, who is also a member of the health ministry’s advisory committee on coronavirus, said on Monday the decision to reopen schools was the right one and that he does not foresee problems as the situation stands.

“Personally, I’m not worried about the students, I hope they will behave responsibly along with the teachers and take all precautions necessary.

“I understand there is some fear now that the schools are open again, but I want to say that the decision to reopen schools was only taken after it was deemed absolutely safe to do so.”

Final year secondary school pupils returned to school on Monday, two months after all schools were closed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Their end of year exams are scheduled to begin on June 9.

Students have returned to a host of new health protocols, including classes of just 12 people, in what will serve as a trial run for the return of all levels of education to school on May 21.

Karayiannis said he is not concerned about the possibility of new coronavirus cases in schools.

However, he said he was slightly worried about the six new cases announced on Sunday, particularly because it is yet unknown how they caught the virus.

Out of the six new cases, four of them concerned people who were tested through the programme for vulnerable groups, and two who went privately for testing. In total 1,393 people were tested.

“The health ministry’s advisory committee is working hard to find out more about the new cases reported on Sunday, as it seems that some of them were scheduled to undergo surgery. They will now have to be tested before they are admitted to a hospital,” Karayiannis said.



Related posts

Two women arrested after fight during curfew hours

Gina Agapiou

Pensioner badly injured while picking capers

Annette Chrysostomou

Two arrests after drugs fall off motorbike

Annette Chrysostomou

Forestry department launches ‘No Spark = No Fire’ campaign

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 93 booked overnight

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Thousands of students return to school (pics, updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign