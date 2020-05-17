Free at last: Haircut, beard trim and a drink

But good planning and patience will be key ahead of opening of hairdressers and some bars

By Gina Agapiou

Minutes after President Nicos Anastasiades announced on April 29 that hairdressers and beauticians could reopen on May 21, Antonia Nikodimou’s phone was filling up with text messages for appointments.

“I’m drowning in bookings through June,” she told the Sunday Mail, adding that she has prioritised her regular clients.

“As soon as the date was announced I received messages for appointments,” said the owner of The Art of Hair salon in Paphos.

The long-awaited reopening next Thursday of hairdressers, beauticians and the outdoor spaces of bars and restaurants after over two months of being closed signals more than anything that life might be returning to some semblance of normality. But perhaps only for those who planned ahead.

A combination of huge demand and strict safety measures means haircuts and beauty treatments will be by appointment only at most outlets.

Likewise with the bars and restaurants lucky enough to have outside spaces to reopen. Want a night on the town next Thursday? Make a reservation first, bars are saying. Don’t just show up and expect a seat.

Haircuts and dyeing seem to be a priority for most women who left their hair unattended for more than two months. Next in line come hair treatments and fancy stylings.

“There are a few who are still worried and prefer to wait to get their hair dyed. But they will come for a haircut which doesn’t take as long,” said Nikodimou.

Men also rushed to book their appointments, said barber Despina Kyriacou, who received her first message for a haircut a minute after the reopening announcement.

Though delighted to return to work, hairdressers said the safety measures and months of lost income meant they expect no profits for the next couple of months.

The health ministry has said all tools and surfaces need to be disinfected after every customer, while staff need to change their gloves and wash their hands regularly. Traffic inside the salon must not exceed one person per 8 square metres.

Nikodimou, who has attended a seminar for the operation of hair salons during the coronavirus, said she is concerned about wearing plastic gloves while using the hair straightener and dryer.

“It will be very difficult during the summer,” she said, considering that she and her three employees will need to wear a mask as well. The use of air conditioning is also forbidden.

She also advised that during hair washing, hairdressers should be wearing plexiglass face coverings due to the steam and the fact the customers’ face will be directed towards them.

“Some of my clients said they will bring their own towels even though I also have single use ones.”

Kyriacou, owner of Platform 9¾ in Nicosia, said she has removed the couch in the waiting area at her barber shop. She is not concerned about the gloves since she was used to working with them before the pandemic.

“I am just a bit concerned because I used to have quite a few walk-ins, but now these won’t be happening,” she said.

Another issue is the beard treatments which are very popular with her clients. These include careful brushing, trimming and grooming with oils and balms, which all involve close contact. “I am unsure whether I will be able to do that now.”

Larnaca beautician Elpida Aggelidou experienced huge losses over the Easter holidays, one of the busiest seasons, and is worried that people will have other priorities now.

“The economy collapsed. Will people think to come and have their nails done, or spend money on food?”

Aggelidou has made surgical masks mandatory for her clients at Beauty Bar and said she will also provide them for those who forget to bring them.

Despite the deluge of appointments, business owners are realistically expecting that they will not compensate for their lost income, but hopeful they will be able to cover their running expenses.

Bar owners are also relieved to open again, though some are suspicious of the state’s decision. Traffic restrictions might not be a major problem for beauty professionals, but it is for businesspeople in the entertainment industry.

“They told us we are allowed to open so they don’t have to give us [emergency welfare] benefits, but really we will not open. The business won’t be viable with these restrictions,” co-owner of Zonkey bar in Nicosia Charis Tofis told the Sunday Mail.

The ministry’s instructions suggest only one person is allowed per two square metres in open spaces.

“Based on my outside space, I can fit maximum 50 people per night with rotation,” he said. This number is about three or four times less their regular traffic.

The limited space is almost completely reserved until the end of the month, but with such a small profit, daily expenses will barely be covered, said Tofis.

“I was unsure on how to proceed. I booked DJs for the first weekend, but I won’t be able to pay them after,” he said.

Additional expenses as part of the protective measures for employees are yet another burden on top of the already decreased cashflow. All staff must wear masks and gloves and disinfectant dispensers must be put up in the entrance and toilets. Tables, chairs and menus must be disinfected after every sitting.

Babylon, the Nicosia bar-restaurant with a large garden usually able to fit about 170, said they will attempt to open, mainly to support their employees. Manager Christina Lena said she cannot see them making a profit soon.

“Extra costs such as antiseptics, masks, gloves, perhaps Covid-19 tests, worsen the situation,” she said. “It will take us months to get back on our feet, but we will fight this.”

The seasonal Garden lounge bar in Nicosia is probably the only place in the capital which might be able to offer some taste of a normal nightlife. It has an open space of 1,100sqm to play with, but of course strict measures will apply.

“People started being a lot more organised with their bookings, calling 20 days in advance,” said co-owner Panayiotis Panayiotou. The seasonal bar asked people to make reservations and not just show up at the door like before.

Staff will be keeping track of the traffic, while all customers will be obliged to have their temperatures checked before entering.

“Anyone with a fever will not be allowed entry,” he said.

While he acknowledges their fortunate amount of space, Panayiotou remains worried about this year’s profit since he believes people will not be spending as much.

“If the average spending per person was €20 now it might be €10,” Panayiotou estimates.

And what about Limassol’s favourite beach bar Guaba, famous for the lively crushed chaos of its summer Sundays with packed dance floors and famous DJs?

It too is due to open for the public this coming weekend. But regulations mean it will be a muted affair. Guaba is fully booked for its first weekend but staff said they are expected to turn people away at the door if the limit per square metre is exceeded.





