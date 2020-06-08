June 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Six new cases on Monday

By Andria Kades

The health ministry on Monday announced six new cases of the coronavirus bringing the total to 970.

Five were from repatriated individuals and one was from a test carried out on private initiative.

More shortly



