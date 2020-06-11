June 11, 2020

Bishops mark Apostolos Varnavas name day with service (with video)

By Annette Chrysostomou045
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Bishops on Thursday morning gathered to hold a church service at Apostolos Varnavas Church in Nicosia to celebrate the name day of the saint marked every year on June 11.

Schools were closed in honour of the saint, considered to be the founder of the Church of Cyprus.

In other years pilgrimages to the Apostolos Varnavas church in Salamina near Famagusta were organised to mark the day, and busloads of pilgrims were taken.

This year, an evening service was held on Wednesday in Metochi to honour the patron saint.

According to a Church of Cyprus announcement, a procession was officiated by the abbot of the monastery, Archdiocese Ioannis Ioannou, while the Exarch of the Patriarchate of Alexandria in Cyprus Bishop Nicodemus of Nitria was also present.



