June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Three arrests for child pornography

By Annette Chrysostomou021

Paphos police on Thursday arrested three men in connection with the possession and dissemination of child pornography.

The arrests were made during a coordinated operation of the cybercrime unit and the CID.

The three suspects arrested, 51, 31 and 27, made various statements which are being investigated while they are detained.

In their homes, a number of mobile phones and laptops were found and seized.



